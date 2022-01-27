Councillors agree next Mayor of Peterborough

Cllr Alan Dowson.

Members of Peterborough City Council remained behind for a few moments following the completion of their Full Council meeting (26 January) to informally agree who will be the next Mayor of Peterborough.

Leader of the Labour Group, Cllr Shaz Nawaz put forward to members the proposal that Cllr Alan Dowson should be the next Mayor of Peterborough and, as there were no more nominations, the proposal was accepted.

Cllr Dowson came to Peterborough in 1968. He has been a Peterborough City Councillor since May 2016, and represents the Labour and Cooperative Party in Fletton and Woodston ward.

Cllr Dowson currently sits on the Children and Education Scrutiny Committee, the Joint Health Scrutiny Committee, the Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee and also the Planning and Environmental Protection Committee where he also sits on the Appeals and Planning Review Committee.