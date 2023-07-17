Plans to demolish and existing dressmakers to to be replaced by a retail unit with a new apartment above has been recommended for refusal.

The existing unit at 1-3 Padholme Road would be replaced by a similar unit with a two-bedroom apartment above.

Planning officers have described the proposed development as “contrived, cramped and overdeveloped,” as well as raising concerns about the potential of noise and disruption to both 1 and 5 Padholme Road.

1-3 Padholme Road. Only the smaller green building on the right would be demolished.

No specific plans and opening hours for the unit have been put forward but the application states that the applicant is looking to “retain” similar uses to the current dressmaking workshop.

The first-floor apartment has been planned to benefit university students at Anglia Ruskin Peterborough, located around a 15-20 minute walk away.

The application will be decided by the council’s planning and environmental protection committee on Tuesday (July 18) after being called in by East ward councillor Cllr Shabina Qayyum.

Explaining her decision, she stated: “I fear that the application would be unfairly objected to on the grounds that this has been submitted before with the connotations of rejection looming over it.

“The area of Eastfield Road is a rapidly growing key area within the city due to its close proximity to the university- the propose dwelling alongside retail unit would serve well in this area to accommodate student lettings and also retail unit of a commercial nature which intends on providing a business that isn’t present along this strip of road or area.

“This would result in a contribution to the local economy, assist with students registrations at the university of accommodation is available and also has an effect on decreasing local crime rates as evidenced by the decrease if such incidents where student population growth takes place.”