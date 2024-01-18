Council will 'progress with plans' to fence off Werrington Fields but keep them open to the public

Peterborough council has said it will request planning consent for a change of use of the land which will allow both residents and a local school access

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough City Council (PCC) will “progress with plans” to fence off Werrington Fields, it has said, but will apply for planning consent first to “help allay residents’ concerns”.

While the authority says it doesn’t need official permission to erect a fence of two metres or less on the land, it added that it will submit a planning application for a variation to the fields’ use because residents “feel” that they are a community asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This application will propose a Community Use Agreement, PCC says, which will allow the fields to be used both by residents for dog walking and other leisure activities and the school that conducts outdoor sports there.

Werrington Fields

The Ken Stimpson Academy has used the fields since the 1980s, but began to raise safeguarding concerns over the public having shared access to them in the late 2010s.

PCC tried to reach a compromise on use of the land by applying to the Secretary of State for consent to fence off part of the fields while leaving the rest to residents, but this was refused on the grounds that it would take the school below the minimum area of soft landscaping required per head of pupil.

Before that, it had already fenced part of the fields off, but admitted after challenge from campaign groups that it had been wrong to do so without going through a formal statutory process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its unsuccessful appeal to the Secretary of State, PCC says it has “worked with the Four Cs MAT, the Academy Trust to review options” and will now move forward with fencing off the entirety of the fields.

It remains unclear exactly where the fence will be and when the public will be able to access the fields.

Council leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hampstead) described the row over Werrington Fields as a “very difficult” and “long-running” situation and said that the council will “try to resolve it while keeping all parties happy, however we can”.