Council told to pay out £1,350 to woman whose son it failed to provide alternative education

Peterborough City Council (PCC) has been told to pay out £1,350 to a woman whose son it failed to offer suitable alternative education.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO), which investigates complaints against the council, also told PCC to apologise to the woman and to remind staff of their duty to provide suitable education for children who "cannot attend school because of exclusion, medical reasons or otherwise".

PCC says it has written an apology letter to the woman, who has not been named, and arranged a meeting with staff to fulfil the LGSCO’s other requirement.

The council says it has written an apology to the woman affected

It is also expected to pay the woman £1,200 to “recognise the impact of its failings” on her son’s education as well as a further £150 to “acknowledge the distress caused”.

A PCC report says that the woman initially complained to the council because, she said, it hadn’t secured the provision detailed in her son’s health and care plan – which lays out young people’s special educational needs – or consulted with suitable providers.

The LGSCO then investigated her complaint and found that the council was "at fault for failing to provide [the woman’s] son with alternative education”.

This “caused distress” to the woman and her son “has been out of education”, it added.

PCC says that it “agrees with the suggestions proposed by the Ombudsman” to “remedy the injustice”.

Its cabinet member for children’s services and education, Cllr Lynne Ayres (Conservatives, West), has also authorised the recommended payment to the woman.