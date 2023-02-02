News you can trust since 1948
Council tax to rise again for Peterborough residents as £15 increase for police approved

The latest increase follows a £75 rise in the element of the bill paid towards the council and a new £12 per year charge for public transport

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
19 minutes ago - 2 min read
PCC Darryl Preston has increased the policing element of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's council tax bills
PCC Darryl Preston has increased the policing element of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's council tax bills

Council tax will increase by a further £15 per year in April after councillors agreed to a rise in the policing element of the bill.

This increase will be on top of the additional £75 per year added to the main part of the bill, paid directly to the council, and a new £12 per year charge for public transport paid to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

The Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel, made up of councillors from across the county, voted unanimously not to use their veto power which would force Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Darryl Preston to reconsider his proposals.

Mr Preston, who is responsible for deciding how much council tax is paid for policing, proposed that Band D properties should pay £272.52 next year - an increase of £14.94 compared to 2022/23.

Chair Edward Leigh said at a meeting between the panel and the Commissioner that he believes it's “almost impossible for us to do anything other than support your request for the full council tax precept this year” given the “severe” financial challenges police face.

He added that, given the force’s budget shows a “large deficit even next year”, it would be “irresponsible” to add to its financial pressures.

Councillors asked Mr Preston what would happen if council tax wasn’t increased, to which he responded that the force would have to lose staff.

“We can’t and wouldn’t lose police officers,” Mr Preston said, “so it’s then support staff.

“HR, when vetting and ethical policing is a national priority.

“Call handling, when I recognise we have problems there - it would be ludicrous to lose staff.”

Mr Preston added that the extra money will go towards maintaining the number of officers police have, including new staff recruited during his tenure.

Almost half (44 per cent) of Cambridgeshire police’s funding comes from council tax.

The rate of increase allowed per year is set at £15 by the Government.

