The Government launched two schemes to relocate Afghan citizens in 2021 and 2022, in response to the Taliban retaking control of the country.

Peterborough City Council confirmed its commitment to resettling in the region of 100 individuals from Afghanistan, typically forming family units, as part of the national Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), and the broader Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) for other vulnerable Afghans.

For the first time now, the Home Office has released figures on where Afghan refugees are staying in the UK.

Afghan representatives from Peterborough at PARCA.

This data shows 89 Afghan refugees were living in Peterborough at the end of March.

In addition, the figures show 272 Ukrainians living in the area through the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme, which facilitates UK citizens to sponsor and temporarily house refugees fleeing the conflict with Russia

In total, the UK has taken in 175,000 refugees through the sponsorship scheme and the 'Ukraine Family Scheme', which grants Ukrainians the opportunity to live with family in the UK. The two Afghan schemes – which aim to resettle refugees permanently – have seen just over 21,000 arrivals.

The Refugee Council charity said routes for Afghans trying to settle in the UK are "restrictive" and "complex".

Enver Solomon, CEO of the organisation, said: "Many people are left in a truly desperate situation, forcing them to embark on dangerous journeys in search of protection.

"That’s why we see so many Afghan refugees risking their lives crossing the Channel, while practically no Ukrainians have had to resort to a dangerous crossing thanks to the success and workability of the Ukrainian schemes."

There were 75,492 asylum applications in the UK in the year to March 2023 – the highest total for any 12-month period since the year to March 2003.