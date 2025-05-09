Council seeking to redesign services provided at Peterborough hub for learning disabled adults to reduce costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Industrial Hub was due to be closed to save Peterborough City Council £500,000 from its annual budget.

Peterborough City Council has announced its intention to design a new service to replace what is currently offered at the city’s Industrial hub to provide a financial saving.

The city’s industrial hub, run by City College Peterborough, is currently based in Hampton and provides training opportunities and work experience for people with learning disabilities and or autism. The hub helps attendees build confidence and resilience and offers a source of employment with many local businesses benefitting from products created at the hub; which are also Hampton Handy Crafts.

The hub’s closure was announced in March and was due to to effect in June due to “changes in funding” but the closure was paused in April following outcry from users and their families.

Users of the Industrial Hub.

The council-funded hub was identified as a way to same £500,000 in its day opportunities budget. The council has now said that this was because “the Industrial Hub has been identified as an area where there is the potential for better outcomes for people using the service through other models.”

The decision to pause the closure was announced along with a fresh pledge to hold a six-week consultation on the future of the hub, this was due to start at the beginning of May. The Peterborough Telegraph has asked the city council for clarity over the details of the consultation and has been told that “the council will be engaging with service users and their families in due course on the development of a different proposal.”

The council has insisted that it will engage directly with service users and their families to look at how a new service could be developed which incorporates what they like about the current service, with a new offer which provides greater opportunities and a financial saving.

Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Adult Social Care, said: “In recent weeks I have embarked upon a listening exercise with the Industrial Hub service users and their families, and together with our Adult Social Care officers and the college we will be looking at various models of operation with the consensus of the users of the hub and their families.

“I can safely say that the decision to close the hub has been taken off the table for now and a period of thoughtful interaction with all involved will now take place.

“I realise the distress this has caused those who have used the hub and their families. has been a real insight to see how the hub has made an impact on the lives.

“It is a priority for the council to work with residents with learning difficulties to encourage and facilitate their independence and wellbeing and assist them into meaningful employment. This is what is driving the change that we want to make to this service, and of course the financial saving we must deliver to be able to continue meeting the needs of residents across the whole city.”

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “I’m pleased to see today’s announcement that the proposal to close the Hub has been halted.

“This is a vital local service—supporting jobs, skills, and opportunities in our city—so it’s fantastic to see common sense prevail.

“Thank you to the Council Leader, Cabinet member and councillors for stepping in to stand up for the Hub and the people who rely on it.

“There’s still more to do to secure its long-term future but today marks a very welcome step in the right direction.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling added: “"I’m really pleased to see the proposal to close the Industrial Hub taken off the table. This service plays a vital role in the lives of those who use it, and this decision reflects the strength of feeling from families and service users.

“It’s the right outcome – and a reminder of the importance of listening properly before making changes. Labour councillors will always prioritise protecting vital services while putting our city back on a sustainable financial footing.

“I’ll keep working with local families and the council to support a long-term future for services that people rely on."