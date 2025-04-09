WATCH: Campaigners call for 'devastating' closure of Industrial Hub for learning disabled adults in Peterborough to be reversed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Industrial Hub is set to close on June after being open for more than 30 years.

Campaigners seeking to save Peterborough’s Industrial Hub from closure have held a peaceful protest outside of the city’s Town Hall on Wednesday afternoon (April 9).

A large number of supporters and service users gathered in support of the the hub, which is located in Hampton and provides training opportunities and work experience for people with learning disabilities and or autism.

Campaigners at the protest outside of the Town Hall in Peterborough.

Calls have been made by the ‘Save The Industrial Hub’ group for Peterborough City Council to reconsider cutting the funding from the City College Peterborough-ran hub as well as allowing the group to stay in their current building, which still has three years of its lease left to run.

Hayley Janceski is one of the leaders of the campaign and helped to organise Wednesday’s peaceful protest. Her brother Richard (41) has been attending the Industrial Hub for the past seven years.

She has said that she has seen a “real breakdown” in his mental health after being told the news that the hub will close on June 16.

She said: “The news has had a real ripple effect across the community. There has been a lot of distress caused.

“There has been a real lack of dignity and compassion shown. This is a real family that has formed over 30 years. The news of it closing is just devastating.

“There is a wonderful community there, they have jobs, they make things and have a purpose.

"There is a lack of pathways for many service users without the hub, especially the ones that are slightly older. If there is provision, it is often unsuitable, isn’t something they want to do or it may be full.”

The hub operates a number of services and acts as a source of employment for users. Jobs include tending of allotments to grow vegetables, as well as the creation of crafts and kindling, which is sent out of local garden centres in and around Peterborough.

One of the users who is set to be hit by the decision, Curtis, said: “It’s part of my routine. I haven’t got anywhere to go without the hub and nothing to do. They don’t realise the impact is is going to have on everyone.

"This is a big family and we don’t know what’s next.”

Curtis’s father Stuart added: “It’s terrible. It feels like we are just being treated like just a number on a spreadsheet. It took a while to register when we read the letter. It would be like shutting the door and throwing everyone on the street.

“The people here have found their niche, they have been together for years and created a real community

“People shouldn’t be treated like this, they are being treated like they don’t matter. I’m not sure if any of them know where they are going to next.

“We hope that the decision makers will come to realise the real impact of this place.”

Julie, the mother of another service user Edward, said: “The hub gives Edward and everyone some independence and a purpose. He has made a lot of friends here and there are a wide range of people.

"Since he has been there, he has come a long way with his speech and other skills. It would be a real shame if it closes. This is the ideal place for him.”

An online petition to save the hub has been set up and has almost reached 1700 signatures, bot including the hundreds collected during the protest.

To sign, visit www.change.org/p/preserve-the-industrial-hub-a-foundation-for-adults-with-learning-disabilities