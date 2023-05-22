Council rejects application to demolish 'beautiful' century-old building

An application to demolish a century-old building in Peterborough has been rejected by the council.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) says demolishing 1073 Lincoln Road in Walton would need full planning permission rather than the less comprehensive prior approval, which is what developers submitted.

The application also received more than 22 objections, with one writing: "for goodness’ sake, let’s have some old Peterborough left".

Plans to demolish the building have been submitted to Peterborough City Council

Another wrote that tearing it down would be an act of vandalism “act of vandalism”, while another still said it would “destroy that beautiful secluded corner of the busy Lincoln Road”.

Planning documents state that the applicant, WAM Properties Ltd, wished for the site, including outbuildings, greenhouses and sheds, to be levelled and topsoiled between June and August this year.

They add that the building has “structural damage” resulting in leaning and cracked walls and sloped floors.

Notices of the plan to demolish the building have been posted in the area

“Services and fittings are old and inappropriate,” the application continues. “Plaster on walls and ceilings has deteriorated due to damp and leaks and falling from the walls, etc.”

A common theme running through the objections to the demolition is that the building is one of the few remaining old buildings in the area and should be protected.

Several objectors pointed out that 1073 Lincoln Road appears in Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) emerging list of heritage assets which are considered "important to Peterborough and its surrounding villages”.

While PCC doesn’t have any additional powers to protect the assets in the list, there “will be a presumption against the demolition of any locally listed buildings”, it states on its website.

“Please do not demolish this beautiful, historic building. It is one of the few remaining old buildings in Walton,” another objector wrote.

“To demolish it would be to erase even more of the identity of the area. The house is also listed in the Local List of Heritage Assets in Peterborough December 2020. Surely we should be doing everything we can to preserve our heritage, not eradicate it.”

“It is heartbreaking and would be a crying shame should it go ahead,” another added.

"I was born in Werrington and remember this house from a very small child which was 50 years ago now," wrote another. "It's outrageous that it is even being considered."

Several objectors also note that several surrounding trees have recently been removed, revealing the "gorgeous" old building.

The interest in the application likely follows the planning application being shared on social media.