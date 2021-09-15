Council celebrates record number of new homes built in Peterborough in the last year

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

The council delivered 1247 new homes between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021, putting it up 32 percent on its Local Plan targets.

Of that total, 24 percent of those were classed as affordable housing, a rise of 19 percent from the previous financial year and one of the highest amounts on record.

The ambitious target set in the Peterborough Local Plan, adopted July 2019, of 19,440 new homes being built in the city by 2036, means that 942 new houses a year need to be built between 2016 and 2036, in addition to 600 student dwellings from 2021.

Since 2016, 5,430 new houses have been built in Peterborough and the council believes that the latest figures show that it is well on track to deliver on its Local Plan target.

In February last year, Robert Jenrick MP, secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, wrote to the city council congratulating it on its housebuilding performance, recognising its work with local communities to help turn the Local Plan into a reality, and the role the council is playing in “making the housing market work for everyone and restoring the dream of home ownership for a new generation”.

The government has set a target to deliver 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s to relieve the current housing crisis and the East of England is a key expansion area.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning, commercial strategy and investments for Peterborough City Council, said: “These latest figures reinforce the council’s commitment to provide the homes that our rapidly expanding city needs, so I am delighted that we are continuing to exceed our targets.

“Delivering the right number of homes for our residents is one of our top priorities, within well designed developments which create a sense of place and community.

“Crucially, it is equally important that we are providing the right types of homes, in particular affordable homes, which allow people to take their first step on the housing ladder. Since 2016, a total of 958 affordable homes have been built across Peterborough.