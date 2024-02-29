Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been approved to convert Peterborough’s historic Whitworth Mill and the surrounding area into a mix of new apartments and commercial units.

Plans are for the mill complex, which sits at Fletton Quays, along the banks of the River Nene, to be transformed into a new luxury apartments complex with three commercial units on the ground floor, with 18 flats above.

A further 44 flats, arranged in three blocks, will also be provided along the riverfront, alongside an area of public open space.

A proposed view of the new Whitworth Mill development.

Developers Lioncross Properties purchased the site from the city council in 2021.

The former flour mill was one of three mills and warehouses which were constructed for the Earl Fitzwilliam between 1840 and 1850.

It was used by Cadge and Colman from 1850 before the company was acquired by the Wellingborough-based baking products manufacturer Whitworths in 1936. Grain was transported to the mill by barge until the mid-1960s.

Cadge and Colman ceased trading in 1987 although Whitworths continued to use the site for storage purposes.

The grain silos at the site were demolished in December 2016.

The application stated that the building is in “very poor condition” and projects an “unpleasant appearance” meaning that it can nut continue to exist in its present state but must be restored rather than demolished because of its heritage value.

The mill is not a statutorily Listed Building but is ‘locally listed’ for its group value with the nearby Listed Buildings such as the Grade II Listed former railway engine sheds (Sand Martin House) and a Grade II Listed former railway goods shed.

Michael Craddock, director of Lioncross Properties, said:

"We are delighted after all the various changes required due to the site restrictions to come up with a scheme we feel really brings this final part of the Fletton Quays regeneration project to its conclusion and to bring such an imposing and important building back into use again.”