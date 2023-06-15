Exciting new images have been released showing how Peterborough’s Whitworth Mill and surrounding land will be transformed into quality riverside living accommodation.

The plans involve converting the derelict 19th century and locally listed Mill on East Station Road into an array of apartments with some commercial units on the ground floor.

The image shows that three neighbouring blocks will be built in a line from the Mill, separated by areas of parking and with a riverside amenity space running along the northern side of the buildings, with trees and informal seating.

This image shows how the Whitworth Mill and the surrounding site will appear once development is completed.

The former Mill will be converted to provide 452.5 square metres of commercial floorspace with 18 flats above.

The three new blocks of flats adjacent to the Mill will be stepped upwards in storey heights, with differing numbers of flats in each block but totalling 44 flats.

It means the overall residential accommodation on the site will total 62 flats.

The plans have been drawn up by developers Lioncross Properties which bought the site from Peterborough City Council two years ago.

This image shows how the Mill development could appear.

Michael Craddock, director of Lioncross Properties, said: “It has taken such a long time to get to this stage so glad we are nearing the finishing straight.

"We are delighted after all the various changes required due to the site restrictions to come up with a scheme we feel really brings this final part of the Fletton Quays regeneration project to its conclusion and to bring such an imposing and important building back into use again.”

He said the new planned pedestrian bridge across the River Nene will land close to the site and that there will be a public realm area with benches for people to look out over the river and park beyond.

The former flour mill was one of three mills and warehouses which were constructed for the Earl Fitzwilliam between 1840 and 1850. Grain was transported to the mill by barge until the mid-1960s.

An aerial view of the proposed mill development

Just before the Covid-19 crisis the site had been sold to another developer, which had planned for the transformation of the Mill into a boutique hotel. The developer pulled out of the sale during the pandemic.