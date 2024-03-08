Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

41 awards have been handed out worth winners at Peterborough’s Civic Awards at a ceremony at Peterborough Town Hall on (March 4).

The Civic Awards are held annually and aim to recognise residents, groups, organisations and businesses who have made a real difference to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the winners was Anne Sturgess who received the Lifetime Achievement award.

Community Involvement Award winners (l to r) Lewis Vernum, Malcolm Hopkins and representatives from the Faizen e Madinah Mosque pictured with Peterborough Mayor Cllr Nick Sandford and Cllr Shabina Qayyum.

Anne has worked at Peterborough Women’s Aid for over 20 years over this period it’s thought she has supported approximately 1,600 women and children.

Anne’s work stood out at the Civic Awards due to her dedication, passion and tireless commitment to supporting victims and families at the hands of domestic abuse.

Another of the winners was Peterborough Voices, who achieved the award for Contribution to Arts and Culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Voices is an amateur choir, which means it can extend its membership out to any women, even if they don’t have any previous musical or singing background.

They have performed both nationally and internationally, attaining a high standard. Last June, they organised an International Women’s Choral Festival which brought in hundreds of singers from all over the UK.

Community Involvement Award winners

Amit MehtaAndrew PetrieBharat SetaCetti LongChris & Vicki BakerDavid PoultonEmma BothamleyFaizen e Madinah MosqueGemma DouglasLaura VassellLewis VernumMalcolm HopkinsMalikia BrewsterMargaret & Michael FaulknerMichelle & Stephen ChapmanMoez NathuMohammed JangherMohammad Ayoub ChoudharyMuhammad Camran ArifPE4 WomblesPip ParkerSally HullockSteve CrouchSteve WilliamsonSusan BroccoliYasmin Ilahi

Commitment to the Environment Award

Cliff & Julie StantonMark Fishpool

Contribution to Art & Culture

Peterborough Voices

Sport Award

Egle NorvilaiteGeorge Sykes & Keith StreeterIqra Academy Girls Football TeamWill Palmer

Business Award

Gemma WrightGoldstar CabsKez Hayes Palmer

Young Person Award

Children in Care CouncilEva WoodsHarry Cowley & Oliver WalkerPeterborough Young Inspectors

Lifetime Achievement