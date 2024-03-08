Community heroes in Peterborough recognised at Civic Awards ceremony
41 awards have been handed out worth winners at Peterborough’s Civic Awards at a ceremony at Peterborough Town Hall on (March 4).
The Civic Awards are held annually and aim to recognise residents, groups, organisations and businesses who have made a real difference to the local community.
Among the winners was Anne Sturgess who received the Lifetime Achievement award.
Anne has worked at Peterborough Women’s Aid for over 20 years over this period it’s thought she has supported approximately 1,600 women and children.
Anne’s work stood out at the Civic Awards due to her dedication, passion and tireless commitment to supporting victims and families at the hands of domestic abuse.
Another of the winners was Peterborough Voices, who achieved the award for Contribution to Arts and Culture.
Peterborough Voices is an amateur choir, which means it can extend its membership out to any women, even if they don’t have any previous musical or singing background.
They have performed both nationally and internationally, attaining a high standard. Last June, they organised an International Women’s Choral Festival which brought in hundreds of singers from all over the UK.
Community Involvement Award winners
Amit MehtaAndrew PetrieBharat SetaCetti LongChris & Vicki BakerDavid PoultonEmma BothamleyFaizen e Madinah MosqueGemma DouglasLaura VassellLewis VernumMalcolm HopkinsMalikia BrewsterMargaret & Michael FaulknerMichelle & Stephen ChapmanMoez NathuMohammed JangherMohammad Ayoub ChoudharyMuhammad Camran ArifPE4 WomblesPip ParkerSally HullockSteve CrouchSteve WilliamsonSusan BroccoliYasmin Ilahi
Commitment to the Environment Award
Cliff & Julie StantonMark Fishpool
Contribution to Art & Culture
Peterborough Voices
Sport Award
Egle NorvilaiteGeorge Sykes & Keith StreeterIqra Academy Girls Football TeamWill Palmer
Business Award
Gemma WrightGoldstar CabsKez Hayes Palmer
Young Person Award
Children in Care CouncilEva WoodsHarry Cowley & Oliver WalkerPeterborough Young Inspectors
Lifetime Achievement
Anne Sturgess