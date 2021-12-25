Christmas opening hours for council services in Peterborough
Peterborough City Council has announced the opening times for its services over the Christmas period.
They are as follows:
Household Recycling Centre
Normal hours: 8am to 6pm.
Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve: 8am to 12pm.
Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day: Closed.
Libraries
Christmas Eve: Bretton, Orton, Hampton, Dogsthorpe, Eye, Stanground, Woodston and Thorney: Closed
Central and Werrington: Close at 12pm.
Christmas Day, December 26, 27, 28 and January 1, 2, 3: Closed
December 31: Central and Werrington: Close at 12pm.
Registration Offices
Christmas Eve: Open for pre-arranged appointments only 9am to 12pm.
Christmas Day: Closed.
Boxing Day, December 27, 28: Closed- on-call service 9am to 1pm.
December 29, 30. 31: Open for pre-arranged appointments only, 9am to 4pm.
January 1, 2, 3: On-call service, 9am to 1pm.
January 4: Open for pre-arranged appointments only, 9am to 4pm.
Refuse and recycling collections
No changes to usual schedule as Christmas Day falls on a weekend.
For more information including full Christmas opening hours for services visit www.peterborough.gov.uk.