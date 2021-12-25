Christmas opening hours for council services in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council has announced the opening times for its services over the Christmas period.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 25th December 2021, 11:15 am
Central Library.

They are as follows:

Household Recycling Centre

Normal hours: 8am to 6pm.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve: 8am to 12pm.

Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day: Closed.

Libraries

Christmas Eve: Bretton, Orton, Hampton, Dogsthorpe, Eye, Stanground, Woodston and Thorney: Closed

Central and Werrington: Close at 12pm.

Christmas Day, December 26, 27, 28 and January 1, 2, 3: Closed

December 31: Central and Werrington: Close at 12pm.

Registration Offices

Christmas Eve: Open for pre-arranged appointments only 9am to 12pm.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day, December 27, 28: Closed- on-call service 9am to 1pm.

December 29, 30. 31: Open for pre-arranged appointments only, 9am to 4pm.

January 1, 2, 3: On-call service, 9am to 1pm.

January 4: Open for pre-arranged appointments only, 9am to 4pm.

Refuse and recycling collections

No changes to usual schedule as Christmas Day falls on a weekend.

For more information including full Christmas opening hours for services visit www.peterborough.gov.uk.

