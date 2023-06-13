News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Cheaper cladding among 'tweaks' needed to deliver Peterborough's newest university building with available funds

The building is already expected to cost £3.9m more than initially planned
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 3 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST

“Superficial changes” to Peterborough’s newest university building may be necessary to deliver the project, Peterborough City Council (PCC) councillors have been told.

Tweaks to ARU Peterborough’s ‘Living Lab’, a science centre and teaching building planned on the former Regional Pool car park, will include slight alterations to its interior and cheaper cladding, council executive Adrian Chapman told members at a shareholder cabinet committee meeting this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that “every item of spend” has been reviewed as shareholders PCC, Anglia Ruskin University and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), contends with the project's £3.9m funding gap.

ARU Peterborough's first cohort of students began their courses in Sept 2022ARU Peterborough's first cohort of students began their courses in Sept 2022
ARU Peterborough's first cohort of students began their courses in Sept 2022
Most Popular
Read More
Council set to provide extra £1.3m to plug funding gap of new Peterborough unive...

The committee agreed that the council should provide an extra £1.3m in the form of investing in 1,300,000 ordinary shares (to the value of £1 per share) in the Peterborough HE Property Company Ltd, giving them a 37.6 per cent holding in the company delivering the university project.

Both Anglia Ruskin and the CPCA have also agreed to help bridge the funding gap in principle.

The full £1.3m may not be necessary, though, Mr Chapman told the committee, as existing funding will be used up first as well as any additional external funding and underspend from other parts of the project, although at present he says he can't see the investment needed from PCC falling below £1m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before agreeing to his recommendations, councillors quizzed Mr Chapman as to how different the Living Lab, heralded as an “interactive science centre and education space”, will look from original plans and indeed the existent ARU Peterborough buildings which have already been established in the city centre – at which its first ever cohort of students have been studying since September 2022.

He told them that the tweaks won’t “really significantly [affect] the quality of the build and the feel we’re trying to create in Peterborough, which is one of a campus of buildings that gel together”, although there “may be some superficial changes” in order to keep the additional spend needed at £3.9m or below.

“Cladding is the largest factor in that,” he continued, “and there are lots of other, smaller, tweaks here and there to the interior finish and that kind of thing.

“The cladding will be a different material; it will look the same and have the same feel but it’s a cheaper product. There may be a longer-term issue around its maintenance, but we just need to make sure we’ve got really strong contracts in place to look after it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cladding – which is essentially a material applied to buildings' exteriors to improve their heat retention and weather resistance – will still be “above industry standard” and “exceptionally safe”, he added, after committee chair Cllr Steve Allen (Conservatives, Eye, Thorney and Newborough) pointed out that there has been particular interest in it since 2017’s Grenfell Tower fire in which the building’s cladding is believed to have contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

The Living Lab has already been granted £20m from the Government’s Levelling Up fund, with one of its requirements being completion by 2024.

The build could have been delayed until 2025 without the pledge of additional funds, a council report says, as this is how long a complete re-design may have taken, jeopardising existing funds.

The gap came about, Mr Chapman said, because of inflationary pressures and supply chain issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council report adds that the project's main contractor "flagged significant cost pressure relating to specific packages of work, namely cladding, external, and mechanical and electrical works".

The recommendation to provide an extra £1.3m in shares will next go to PCC’s cabinet, after which it’s expected to be fully approved.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterborough