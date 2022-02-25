Charges for bulky waste collections in Peterborough to return

A previous fly-tip in Peterborough.

Making the collections free of charge was one of the main pledges of the Conservative group’s manifesto for if they were to retain control of the council in last May’s local elections.

They group did so and in November all charges for the collection of bulky waste items from residents’ properties were suspended.

This was done as part of an effort to clampdown on fly-tipping.

The council introduced £23 charges for bulky waste collections in 2010, a policy it has retained despite a three-month reversal in 2018 which was swiftly dropped after its leader said the trial had not made any difference to fly-tipping levels in the city.

Today, however, the council has announced a new camera-based scheme that will aim to increase the numbers of fly-tippers being caught.

The three-month trial will run between March 1 and May 31- with the option to extend to 31 March 2023.

Also, as part of the announcement it was confirmed that a £23.50 charge for bulky waste collections will return from April.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “As part of the council’s long-standing commitment to tackling this issue, charges for the collection of bulky waste on 1 November last year, as a trial to assess its impact on the illegal dumping of waste.

“However, fly-tipping rates have not reduced and the council has since reassessed its expenditure on non-essential services, as part of its plans to deliver a balanced budget in 2022/23 and beyond.

“As a result, the £23.50 charge for collecting bulky waste items from outside residents’ properties is to be reintroduced for all bookings from April onwards.”