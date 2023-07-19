News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Century-old pub to be demolished and replaced by new homes

The pub stopped trading in December
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:19 BST- 2 min read

A Peterborough pub will be demolished and replaced by seven new houses, the council has confirmed.

Peterborough City Council's planning committee voted unanimously to allow developers to knock down the Elm Tree Tavern on Garton Road and build a residential development in its place, made up of three-bed homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub closed in December last year after its former owners, brewery Admiral Taverns, deemed it to be unviable.

The Elm Tree is headed for demolitionThe Elm Tree is headed for demolition
The Elm Tree is headed for demolition
Most Popular
Read More
Uncertain future for Peterborough pub as brewery confirm sale

Councillors said that the plans, submitted by Peterborough property company Janish Homes Ltd, could help uplift the area.

Cllr Peter Hiller (Peterborough First, Glinton and Castor) said that he had a “really good feeling” about the new development when visiting the site as "well-designed houses" would replace the “moribund” pub.

Cllr Christian Hogg (Liberal Democrats, Fletton and Stanground) similarly said that the development has “everything to merit it and nothing to go against it”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the plans weren't completely without objection: local resident Mark Fishpool, who spoke against the development at the planning committee meeting, said that the new houses would be “out of keeping with the road” and that the pub was never put on the open market to allow the possibility of it taking on any other purpose.

But agent Tim Slater, speaking on behalf of developers, said that the development will be a “significant improvement on the unattractive appearance of the existing site”, which is currently disused, and will be “well-designed, sustainable and highly accessible”.

He added that developers, who now own the pub, wish to demolish it as soon as possible.

The Elm Tree Tavern dates back to 1924, according to the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) group.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It opened as the Comet Inn, but became the Elm Tree in the 1990s.

Another historic pub, The Ostrich Inn on North Street, was also discussed at length during the planning meeting as its owners are concerned potential future noise complaints at a new development on Park Road could jeopardise their business.

Noise complaints have already led to live music no longer being played at the Swiss Cottage, the Woolpack and the House of Feasts, they said, while the Yard of Ale and Charters both face continuing issues.

While councillors expressed sympathy for The Ostrich Inn, they ultimately approved the 125-home development at the nearby Westgate House; the former site of Beales department store.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council