A pub in Peterborough faces an uncertain future after brewery Admiral Taverns confirmed its sale.

The Elm Tree Tavern, on Garton End Road, permanently closed on December 4 after the owners of the pub decided that it did not have a sustainable future.

In a message to its regulars, the landlords said: “Just to let you know that the pub will be permanently closed from the 4th of December as the brewery has sold it, myself and Andrea would just like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped and supported us for the time we were here and hopefully see you in the next pub if we take one on, once again a big thank you.”

The Elm Tree in Dogsthorpe.

It is understood that the pub was set to undergo a refurbishment before the owners informed the landlords of their decision to sell the site.

The identity of the new owners is not yet known nor are their plans for the site. Residents have, however, expressed their concern at the loss of the pub and discussions have begun about setting up an action group to ensure that any future changes are in the best interests of local residents.

