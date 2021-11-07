Car wash plans for Peterborough car park rejected over noise concerns

The proposed site on Burton Street.

Plans were submitted by real estate agency Langford B Smith to use four spaces of the existing car park at 1 Burton Street in Eastgate. The car park is next to Mr Tyre Auto Service Centre on the same street and the proposed opening hours were between 8am and 7pm, seven days a week.

The application was rejected though based of a number of concerns that planning officers had after consulting with the Local Highway Authority and Pollution Control Officers.

In the final decision, planning officers said: “The proposed development would result in noise and disturbance to adjoining properties to the detriment of their residential amenity. “Furthermore, the proposed opening hours are not acceptable as they would result in unacceptable levels of noise and disturbance emanating from the site. Overall, the proposal would be harmful to the residential amenities of occupiers of existing neighbouring dwellings.