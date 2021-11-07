Car wash plans for Peterborough car park rejected over noise concerns
Plans to use a section of a Peterborough car park as a car wash have been rejected by city planners.
Plans were submitted by real estate agency Langford B Smith to use four spaces of the existing car park at 1 Burton Street in Eastgate. The car park is next to Mr Tyre Auto Service Centre on the same street and the proposed opening hours were between 8am and 7pm, seven days a week.
The application was rejected though based of a number of concerns that planning officers had after consulting with the Local Highway Authority and Pollution Control Officers.
In the final decision, planning officers said: “The proposed development would result in noise and disturbance to adjoining properties to the detriment of their residential amenity. “Furthermore, the proposed opening hours are not acceptable as they would result in unacceptable levels of noise and disturbance emanating from the site. Overall, the proposal would be harmful to the residential amenities of occupiers of existing neighbouring dwellings.
“The proposed development would result in partially blocking of the access to the site and would prevent other vehicles from accessing/egressing the site. There is no turning/manoeuvring within the site so that vehicles would need to reverse over the public footway and oncoming traffic creating a safety issue. Furthermore, there is no space available for vehicles to park or wait on the public highway. This would lead to an increase in vehicles parking in unsafe locations and impeding the free flow of other road users and increasing the risk of accidents and endangering pedestrians and other highway users, to the detriment of highway safety.”