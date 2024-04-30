Car ploughs into wall of Peterborough city centre car park

The car hit the wall on Monday afternoon (April 29).
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:21 BST
A wall in a car park in Peterborough city centre has been damaged by a car.

The car ploughed into the wall of Car Haven Car Park, off Bishop’s Road on Monday afternoon.

The wall is shared between the council car park and the Chauffers Cottages used by arts organisation Metal Peterborough.

The car crashed into the wall if Car Haven on Bishop's Road.The car crashed into the wall if Car Haven on Bishop's Road.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1pm yesterday (April 29) with reports a car had collided with a wall in St Peters Road, Peterborough.

“No injuries were reported and no arrests made.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the city council regarding the repair of the damage.