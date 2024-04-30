Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wall in a car park in Peterborough city centre has been damaged by a car.

The car ploughed into the wall of Car Haven Car Park, off Bishop’s Road on Monday afternoon.

The wall is shared between the council car park and the Chauffers Cottages used by arts organisation Metal Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1pm yesterday (April 29) with reports a car had collided with a wall in St Peters Road, Peterborough.

“No injuries were reported and no arrests made.”