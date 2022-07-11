A controversial decision to axe a huge oak tree in Peterborough has led to an emotional memorial march in the city centre.

The march, which was held by Extinction Rebellion Peterborough Stamford and Bourne on 9 July, saw protestors take to the Cathedral precinct to “mourn” the life of the tree.

Campaigner Kim Coley said: “We held her and acknowledged her as we attended her funeral.

"We want the city to bear witness to this loss. We came together peacefully to mourn all the life lost when it fell.”

The 600-year-old tree, which stood in Ringwood, Bretton, was cut down on 29 June after campaigners spent about a year trying to save the giant oak.

The felling had prompted a call from Councillor Nick Sandford that there should be an inquiry into the events which led up to the felling – but Peterborough City Council chiefs have said an inquiry is now off the table.

Prior to calls for an inquiry, campaigners took the issue to the county court where it was rejected on the grounds that it did not have the jurisdiction to deal with the matter.

The council opted to take down the tree in order to remove its liability for repairs to a nearby home and insurance company claims it has been damaged by the tree.

It estimated that underpinning the house could cost up to £150,000.

