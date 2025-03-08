Campaign group secures increased opening hours for Woodston Library in Peterborough

Woodston Library will now be available seven days a week.

The Friends of Woodston Library Group have been successful in their bid to secure increased opening hours for the site.

The library, which is located on Orchard Street, will now be open for seven days a week as opposed to just three days a week previously.

Supporters of the library, seeking to save it from closure, had previously accused the council of setting it up to fail with such reduced hours.

Woodston Library supporters.

The Library will now be open for self service Monday, Wednesday and Sunday 10am to 5pm, 9 am to 6pm on Tuesday (staffed hours 9am to 12pm), 9am to 7pm on Thursday (staffed hours 1:30pm to 5pm), self service 10am to 7pm on Friday and 9am-5:30pm on Saturday (staffed hours 2pm to 5:30pm).

Access to the library during unstaffed hours will require a library card and a pin number. Printing and photocopying is only available during staffed hours.

Jennie Storey of Friends of Woodston Library said: “It's been a persistent, gruelling and tiring effort but finally after nearly a year the Friends of Woodston Library have secured an extension to our Library's opening hours.

"We absolutely will save our library from council closure so please use it often, it's your library after all.”

The library was named as was one of 79 buildings- and 10 libraries- listed by the council as assets it could sell in a bid to raise cash in 2023 and remains at risk.

The future of a number of libraries in the city also remains uncertain. Original budget proposals were for seven of the city’s ten static libraries to close. This was removed from the approved budget but the closures remain pending to further consultations with a saving a £2.1m from the leisure budget still having to be made.