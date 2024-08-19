Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woodston Library has been placed on a list of assets Peterborough City Council is considering disposal of to save money.

Residents in Woodston have launched an effort to save their local library from the threat of closure.

Woodston Library, located on Orchard Street, was one of 79 buildings- and 10 libraries- listed by the council as assets it could sell in a bid to raise cash last year.

Woodston Library Friends has now been formed as residents seek to secure a bright future for the library.

Woodston residents gather in support of Woodston Library.

Amongst the complaints has been a neglect of the building, lack of promotion and reduced opening hours.

The library is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and for the remaining days, is only staffed between 9am-12pm on Tuesdays, 1:30pm-5pm on Thursdays and 2pm-5:30pm on Saturdays. The remaining time the library is open for self-service but some of its services, such as printing and photocopying can only be done with a staff member present.

Jennie Storey, who has organised the campaign said: “We have been trying to get the opening hours extended, at least for the summer holidays, but we’ve hit a brick wall.

“We want to develop the library as a real community hub. People are experiencing real social isolation, mental health challenges and hardship from the cost of living crisis, at a time when the Council is seeking to close such an important resource.

“We want to see the council working with us and our local community to invest energy, enthusiasm and inspiration in our library which will play a significant role in improving the quality of life.

"The literacy rate in Peterborough is one of the lowest in the country, we need encourage the use of our libraries and make them more attractive and relevant, they are probably the only place that provides equal access to information and we need to protect that.

"There’s a very easy counter to the argument to a lack of footfall. At the moment, the library is set up to fail due to its lack of accessibility to people.

“We know the support for the library is strong, we’ve got residents, the local schools, the police, Neighbourhood Watch, the National Literacy Trust and adult literacy charities that would like to hold some lessons there.

"We have also delivered over 3000 leaflets and posters and all of the local shops have been keen to display our posters and told us that they will do what they can to stop the library closing.”

The library is also used regularly by St Augustine's C Of E (VA) Junior School with groups of around 20 pupils being brought to the library on Thursday afternoons.

Teacher Jo Bird said: “It’s great to be able to bring the children down here.

“It’s always great to see children and toddlers the library. It gives children a real mental health boost and helps them to create important new links in the community.

"In times like these, some parents can’t afford books and they come away from the sessions with such excitement to read.

"When we told the children that the library could close, there was a big groan in the room, they were all really upset.”

The land the library stands on was bequeathed by H.B. Hartley- a former Mayor of Peterborough City Council and father of L. P. Hartley, author of The Go-Between, which campaigners say should give them the right to retain the library.

Jennie added: “We feel these is at least moral precedent that it is our library. The council are the custodians of it, it is not theirs to sell off, it is our library on land that was given for that purpose.”

Residents are also keen to see the site given a new lease of life; with enhanced security to deter fly-tippers and graffiti taggers, new community planters and the restoration of the garden and outside reading area at the back of the library. There have also been calls for new signs street signs pointing the way to the library.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, ward Councillor for Woodston and Fletton, said: “I am so pleased to be working with local residents to keep Woodston library open.

Libraries offer a gateway to knowledge and culture. The resources and services offered create opportunities for learning, support literacy and education which in turn will improve the local area, reduce crime and the fear of crime and promote opportunities and improved life choices for all.”

The council has said the decision over the disposal or not of the library will taken place in the next few weeks.

A spokesperson for PCC said: “The library forms part of our wider locality asset review which is currently ongoing. We are hopeful that a decision on the facility will be made in the next few weeks and we will make announcements in due course.”