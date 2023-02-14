The club have yet to submit an official application for land but are open about the fact they would like to move to the Embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opponents to this plan, set up Save Peterborough Embankment to oppose the plans.

Peterborough Embankment.

In an open letter, the group said: “Save Peterborough Embankment group is disappointed that the council care so little about the environment that it is still intent on concreting over a section of the Embankment.

“There is no rights of access for the public on a staggering 92 percent of English land. Therefore, we are determined that any publicly-owned land in Peterborough is not privatized. This is public land – the council is merely the caretaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The government has recently announced a policy that everybody should have access to a green space within 15 minutes walk of their home. It will be interesting to see how this announcement affects any planned development on the embankment

“Many people appreciate and benefit from the Embankment being a calm and peaceful wide open green space where people can come together for varied activities such as family picnics, dog walking or just enjoy the picturesque riverside, Cathedral views, and big skies.

“The arrival of the university and the loss of some green space for the temporary car park make it more vital that the Embankment field is not destroyed.

“We would like to see the toilet block reopened and lighting improved to make the space more accessible for families and increase footfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are against any company using publicly-owned land for their private enterprise and Peterborough United should, instead, look to purchase a privately-owned brownfield site for their new stadium.