Campaign group call for Embankment to remain a 'calm and peaceful' green space as Peterborough United continue city council talks
Campaign group Save Peterborough Embankment is seeking to prevent any major building works on the Embankment.
The message comes from the group after Peterborough United Co-owner Jason Neale stated that the club are pushing ahead with plans for a new multi-purpose arena, having met with the city council’s Assistant Director for Planning & Building Control and Council Leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald last month.
The club have yet to submit an official application for land but are open about the fact they would like to move to the Embankment.
Opponents to this plan, set up Save Peterborough Embankment to oppose the plans.
In an open letter, the group said: “Save Peterborough Embankment group is disappointed that the council care so little about the environment that it is still intent on concreting over a section of the Embankment.
“There is no rights of access for the public on a staggering 92 percent of English land. Therefore, we are determined that any publicly-owned land in Peterborough is not privatized. This is public land – the council is merely the caretaker.
"The government has recently announced a policy that everybody should have access to a green space within 15 minutes walk of their home. It will be interesting to see how this announcement affects any planned development on the embankment
“Many people appreciate and benefit from the Embankment being a calm and peaceful wide open green space where people can come together for varied activities such as family picnics, dog walking or just enjoy the picturesque riverside, Cathedral views, and big skies.
“The arrival of the university and the loss of some green space for the temporary car park make it more vital that the Embankment field is not destroyed.
“We would like to see the toilet block reopened and lighting improved to make the space more accessible for families and increase footfall.
“We are against any company using publicly-owned land for their private enterprise and Peterborough United should, instead, look to purchase a privately-owned brownfield site for their new stadium.
“We also believe strongly that no development should affect the Cathedral views, and note that the announcement that the council and football club were still in talks over the public space came as the council leader stated he wanted to change the planning rules relating to cathedral views – this is absolutely no coincidence.”