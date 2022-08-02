The unit on 33 Broadway.

An application to convert the first floor of a unit on Broadway into a unit offering traditional Chinese therapies such as including massage, acupressure and cupping has been approved.

The proposals do not include invasive procedures such as acupuncture or the dispensing of Chinese medicines.

The first floor of the building is self-contained and is currently use as office space, and is accessed via a rear courtyard, while the ground floor is used by recruitment agency Red Rock Partnership Ltd.

No alterations to the external or the interior of the building have been proposed.

The application stated: “The proposed development will provide a high quality professional service to visiting clients seeking alternative therapies, therefore providing choice in wellbeing services.”