The inflatable slides provided by the council at Bretton Park.

Bretton Water Park looks set to remain closed throughout the summer - according to Bretton ward councillor Chaz Fenner.

The water park remains closed due to an arson attack on the pavilion in December, which provides the electric and water supply for the park.

In July, the council said that it was still waiting for approval for the works and they would not be able to offer reopening dates at the time.

Bretton water park when open in 2019.

In the meantime, the council has installed inflatable slides for children to use instead of the water park.

Councillor Fenner said: “The water park in Bretton is most likely not going to open this summer.

"Following the constant barrage of emails to Peterborough City Council to get the water park open, by all three of your city councillors, the council have provided inflatable slides for the children to use in the interim between 11am – 4pm daily, until August 31.

“Whilst it is not the result we wanted, we at least, have something for the children to play on.