Peterborough City Council has granted permission for the conversion of a four-bedroom home in Bretton into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The property at 49 Barnstock is currently vacant but now has permission to be internally remodelled to create a HMO for a maximum of six people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small extension will also be added to the rear of the property to increase the size of the kitchen.

Barnstock in Bretton.

The applicants Ithaca Homes Limited have said that the work will take place during standard working hours to limit the inconvenience to neighbouring properties.

The property has not been occupied since April 2023 but will now have two bedrooms on each of the three floors as well as an en-suite for each bedroom.