News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Bretton property to be converted into HMO in Peterborough

The property in Bretton has been given approval for the conversion.
By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read

Peterborough City Council has granted permission for the conversion of a four-bedroom home in Bretton into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

The property at 49 Barnstock is currently vacant but now has permission to be internally remodelled to create a HMO for a maximum of six people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A small extension will also be added to the rear of the property to increase the size of the kitchen.

Barnstock in Bretton.Barnstock in Bretton.
Barnstock in Bretton.
Most Popular

The applicants Ithaca Homes Limited have said that the work will take place during standard working hours to limit the inconvenience to neighbouring properties.

The property has not been occupied since April 2023 but will now have two bedrooms on each of the three floors as well as an en-suite for each bedroom.

The application can be viewed online on Peterborough city council’s planning portal by searching using reference number 23/00575/CLP.

Related topics:HMOPeterboroughPeterborough City Council