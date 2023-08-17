News you can trust since 1948
Bin collection teams suspend strike in Huntingdonshire following pay offer

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read

Bin collection teams in Huntingdonshire have suspended strike action after receiving an improved pay offer.

This offer will now be considered and has led to the planned strikes- scheduled to start next week- to be suspended.

Staff had been due to walk out for two weeks after months of pay talks ended with an offer that UNISON said would leave workers struggling to make ends meet.The council had offered staff a rise of 4% plus a one-off payment of £1,000 but presented fresh proposals during talks earlier on Thursday.

Strike action would have affected residents living in areas such as Yaxley, Stilton, Alwalton, Ramsey, Sawtry and Warboys. Strikes have been paused to allow workers to consider a variety of different options now on the table, says the union.

UNISON Eastern regional organiser Cameron Matthews said: “Striking is always a last resort so we’re glad council bosses came back to the table with an improved offer.“All the different options being presented still fall short of what workers are asking for, but they’re a step in the right direction.“Staff will now vote on the proposals, deciding whether to accept one of the new offers or press ahead with industrial action.”

