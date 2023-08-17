Bin collection teams in Huntingdonshire have suspended strike action after receiving an improved pay offer.

This offer will now be considered and has led to the planned strikes- scheduled to start next week- to be suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff had been due to walk out for two weeks after months of pay talks ended with an offer that UNISON said would leave workers struggling to make ends meet.The council had offered staff a rise of 4% plus a one-off payment of £1,000 but presented fresh proposals during talks earlier on Thursday.

Strike action would have affected residents living in areas such as Yaxley, Stilton, Alwalton, Ramsey, Sawtry and Warboys. Strikes have been paused to allow workers to consider a variety of different options now on the table, says the union.