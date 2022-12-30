1. January

The year began with a visit from then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He toured the city's vaccination centre in Queensgate and then promised the look after the people of Peterborough during the cost of living crisis. You decide how he did... He would not be the last prospective person to hold the office to visit the city in 2022. Also: - Council tax bills rose by almost 3% amid cash issues - Peterborough First was formed after Councillor Chris Harper resigned from the Conservative Group and allied with the city's three independent councillors.

Photo: David Lowndes