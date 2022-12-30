2022 was an eventful year in politics in the UK and Peterborough was no different.
We had visits from Prime Ministers, visits from people trying to become Prime Minister, elections, the formation of new political groups, defections plenty of austerity, MPs hired and fired and we lost a true gentleman along the way.
Below, the Peterborough Telegraph takes a look back at some of the big moments in politics in the city in 2022.
1. January
The year began with a visit from then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He toured the city's vaccination centre in Queensgate and then promised the look after the people of Peterborough during the cost of living crisis. You decide how he did... He would not be the last prospective person to hold the office to visit the city in 2022. Also: - Council tax bills rose by almost 3% amid cash issues - Peterborough First was formed after Councillor Chris Harper resigned from the Conservative Group and allied with the city's three independent councillors.
2. February
The city council identified its new man to steer the way through its money woes. Matt Gladstone joined as CEO from Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council and set about attempting to bridge the authority’s £27 million funding gap.
-New Ark Centre announced that council funding cuts would force it to close
- Peterborough was awarded extra funding after being named an "education coldspot"
3. March
Consultants Barton Wilmore published a rather non-committal Embankment Masterplan that set out a vision for the Embankment both with and without a new stadium for Peterborough United. The club only announced its "tepid support" for the plans and negotiations are set to rumble on into 2023 and beyond. Also: - Plans to extend the city museum with Towns Fund money were dropped - Work began on the relocation of the city's market to Bridge Street
4. April
The city council announced pulled out of a sale and announced a controversial decision to mothball the city's hydrotherapy pool with the land now expected the be given over to Heltwate School. The decision caused outrage with the pool's users and with many councillors. The users still refuse to give up the fight and a much-criticised trial is now underway at Lime Academy. Dr Neil Modha also submitted plans for a pool at his Thistlemoor Medical Centre. Also: Stewart Jackson was appointed HS2 Residents' Commissioner
- Shailesh Vara appears on Russian list of sanctioned MPs
