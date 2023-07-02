News you can trust since 1948
Approval given for conversion Peterborough offices into flats

Plans were previosuly submitted to convert the solicitor's office into ten one-bedroom apartments.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:15 BST

Plans to convert an office block in Priestgate have been given prior approval.

The Carmelcrest Pension Scheme has secured backing for its scheme to convert the Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar Solicitor offices at 18 Priestgate into nine new one-bedroom studio apartments, across two floors.

The building is a Locally Listed building located within the City Centre Conservation Area, with the council's conservation officer stating “The significance of the building is derived from its positive character and the contribution it makes to the setting of the Conservation Area."

Offices at 18 Priestgate.Offices at 18 Priestgate.
While the officer did not object to the application, he did raise concerns that the proposals must not impact the “vitality” of the city centre.

The building fronts the highway and has an area located to the rear for off-street parking provision for just one vehicle.

Plans were submitted for ten flats to be created in April but they were later withdrawn by the applicant.

Flats plans at Priestgate in Peterborough shelved
