Plans to convert an office block in Priestgate have been given prior approval.

The Carmelcrest Pension Scheme has secured backing for its scheme to convert the Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar Solicitor offices at 18 Priestgate into nine new one-bedroom studio apartments, across two floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is a Locally Listed building located within the City Centre Conservation Area, with the council's conservation officer stating “The significance of the building is derived from its positive character and the contribution it makes to the setting of the Conservation Area."

Offices at 18 Priestgate.

While the officer did not object to the application, he did raise concerns that the proposals must not impact the “vitality” of the city centre.

The building fronts the highway and has an area located to the rear for off-street parking provision for just one vehicle.