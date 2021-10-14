Approval given for barber shop to become takeaway in Peterborough

The proposed location of the takeaway.

Peterborough City Council has granted permission for the plans for unit 250b on Lincoln Road to be changed from a barber’s shop to a takeaway.

The shop front will remain unchanged but new windows will be fitted at the front and rear of the building and a new flue will be installed.

Internal works will also create an extra 60 square metres internal floor space for “the sale and consumption of food on and off the premises.”

Details on the type of food the outlet will serve are not yet known but it will be open between 10am and midnight each day.