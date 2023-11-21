News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

AI cameras to crack down on fly-tipping as incidents increase year-on-year in Peterborough

The number of fly-tipping incidents routinely tops 10,000 per year in Peterborough
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:26 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fly-tipping has increased year-on-year over the past five years in Peterborough, with the number of incidents now routinely topping 10,000.

Last year, 11,972 incidents were recorded in the city, compared to 11,848 in 2021, 11,517 in 2020, 9,748 in 2019 and 9,337 in 2,018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The figure for January to September this year is 9,480, with hundreds more incidents expected between October and December.

Most Popular
Security cameras can pinpoint the moment fly-tipping occurs using artificial intelligenceSecurity cameras can pinpoint the moment fly-tipping occurs using artificial intelligence
Security cameras can pinpoint the moment fly-tipping occurs using artificial intelligence

Peterborough City Council (PCC) says it is deploying cameras using AI (artificial intelligence) to try to catch offenders who illegally dump waste.

The cameras can assist in evidence gathering by identifying images of suspected dumped rubbish, helping pinpoint the moment it appeared and any suspicious activity.

Read More
Drivers to be asked to pay parking fees previously covered by council

PCC says that this could help improve enforcement rates. Between April 2022 and March 2023, 107 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued for fly-tipping and 34 cases prepared for court action – while more than 12,000 incidents were recorded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proper disposal of waste appears to have worsened during the pandemic.

PCC says that: “Residual waste tonnages [have] reduced significantly from the high levels experienced during the pandemic”, which is “having a positive impact on the recycling rate”.

This has indeed improved slightly; the most recent figures put it at just under 45 per cent, up from 39 per cent in 2021/22.

The council says it’s engaged in an education programme to encourage more residents to recycle.