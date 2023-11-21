The number of fly-tipping incidents routinely tops 10,000 per year in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fly-tipping has increased year-on-year over the past five years in Peterborough, with the number of incidents now routinely topping 10,000.

Last year, 11,972 incidents were recorded in the city, compared to 11,848 in 2021, 11,517 in 2020, 9,748 in 2019 and 9,337 in 2,018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure for January to September this year is 9,480, with hundreds more incidents expected between October and December.

Security cameras can pinpoint the moment fly-tipping occurs using artificial intelligence

Peterborough City Council (PCC) says it is deploying cameras using AI (artificial intelligence) to try to catch offenders who illegally dump waste.

The cameras can assist in evidence gathering by identifying images of suspected dumped rubbish, helping pinpoint the moment it appeared and any suspicious activity.

PCC says that this could help improve enforcement rates. Between April 2022 and March 2023, 107 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued for fly-tipping and 34 cases prepared for court action – while more than 12,000 incidents were recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proper disposal of waste appears to have worsened during the pandemic.

PCC says that: “Residual waste tonnages [have] reduced significantly from the high levels experienced during the pandemic”, which is “having a positive impact on the recycling rate”.

This has indeed improved slightly; the most recent figures put it at just under 45 per cent, up from 39 per cent in 2021/22.