Peterborough-based charity Zest has issued a clarification after many residents were left shocked to see an advertising banner placed over a new mural on Gladstone Street.

The mural one the side of the property on the corner of Gladstone Street and Bright Street depicts well-known public speaker and charity worker Unspoken Atiq embracing his father along with the words “Hello My Beautiful People and was completed in May by street artist Nathan Murdoch.

It is estimated to be seen by around 50 cars per minute, passing by on Bourges Boulevard.

The advert over the mural on Gladstone Street.

This week, however, a number of residents noticed that an advert for Zest, Route to Learning- a charity that offers support to people with autism and their families- has been placed over the top of the mural.

Murdoch seemed surprised by the development, stating on Facebook “I don’t think it fits the aesthetic.”

Zest, however, owns the building and has insisted that it was happy to be part of the mural project as a joint venture with Unspoken and that the banner could be removed during the creation of the artwork as long as it was replaced afterwards.

The charity expected the advertisement to be placed back up for the unveiling of the artwork but when this did not happen. chased up its return.

A miscommunication has been blamed for the reaction that has followed.

The charity, run by Erum Hussain, uses the building as a day-care centre for children with autism, learning disabilities as well as other disabilities. This provision extends to over 18s at the weekends and offers support in theatre, sports, music and art projects as well as gardening, health and beauty activities.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We thought it would be nice to work together. We were happy for the board to come down but we were promised that it would go back up and act as a tool to show people the good work we do and our support for the project.

"We were shocked when we started seeing all of the negative comments when it was never our intention to simply cover over the artwork for our own gain.

"We have had no communication with Nathan, it appears there was some kind of miscommunication or misunderstanding that has led to more not being done to paint around it.

"We are glad that some people have seen the situation that has been going on and recognised the good we do for the community, which we feel is the more important thing.”