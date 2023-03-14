Plans for 48 new affordable homes on vacant land in March have been submitted by Abbey Properties Cambridgeshire Ltd.

The company, which is based in St Ives has planned a new residential development on land west of 43-69 Wimblington Road.

The entire 1.88 hectare site is proposed to be made up of affordable housing, delivered by Accent Group.

The proposed site of the new homes off Wimblington Road.

If approved, the site- which is currently fields that are occasionally cut for hay- would see 18 two-bedroom, 24 three-bedroom and six four-bedroom homes built.

14 of these would be available for affordable rent and the remaining 34 for shared ownership.

The scheme has been reduced down from 53 to 48 due to concerns about density raised by Highways and Fenland District Council.

All two and three-bedroom homes are proposed to have two parking spaces and all four-bedroom homes would have three.

The proposed site plan.

The application states: “The proposed development would make a significant contribution towards addressing the existing shortfall in housing delivery in March relative to the requirements of the Local Plan.

“The proposed development provides a range of new landscaping including street trees to add interest to the site and promote a significant biodiversity net gain.

"As set out above the proposal retains natural features such as hedgerows where possible and incorporates them into the design insomuch as they maintain the boundaries to the site whilst also assisting the Site in transitioning into the built environment.”