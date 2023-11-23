Five new homes have been approved on the site.

A new development of five houses in Whittlesey has moved a step closer after the demolition of 48 garages was given the go-ahead.

The disused garages are located between 98-112 Drybread Road and 49-55 Feldale Place.

Outline plans have already been approved to use the space to build five new homes instead. This was confirmed in December 2022.

The houses would be arranged into two semi-detached blocks as well as a bungalow, close to Feldale Place.

The application states: “There is outline permission to redevelop the whole site for residential development – this permission is subject to several pre-commencement conditions and demolition is defined as development for the purposes of commencement pursuant to the permission.

“Whilst we are in the process of attempting to obtain full planning permission for the site, such we are seeking to separate this demolition from the implementation of the wider site to enable this to go ahead in advance of the conditions discharge.”