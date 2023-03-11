30 new affordable homes are to be built in Newborough after plans were approved.

Longhurst Group will be building the new homes on land south of Thorney Road, surrounded by existing estates Bramble Close, Williams Close and Hawthorn Close. A new pedestrian link to Hawthorn Close will be built.

The 0.91 hectares (2.25 acres) site is currently disused but will be used to house four one-bedroom, 14 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom properties.

How the development could look.

Of these, 17 will be available for social rent, 11 for shared ownership and two will be available via the buy-to-rent scheme.

All of the new homes will be two storeys in height, with a mix of property sizes is proposed including detached, semi-detached, terraced and cluster homes.

A child’s play area will also be provided as well as significant landscaping to the Thorney Road frontage.

A public consultation, prior to the submission of the plans, was held in April, with developers saying they received a mixed response.

The location of the application site.

There were concerns raised about the density of the development and the distance/offset to adjacent properties. Longhurst said that it had since increased off-set distances and have moved a couple of plots significantly to improve amenity to existing houses.

A representative for Longhurst said: “The revised scheme submitted for planning approval has maintained the principle form of the development with the main public open space and area of play being located at the heart of the site layout and at the same time providing a convenient link, via Hawthorn Close, to the closest and most pedestrian friendly route to the village facilities.

"At the same time a number of more detailed comments have been adopted, such as off-set distances to adjacent houses and bungalows.”