Stanley Park, in the city centre, is now home to 28 new trees, which have been planted as part of the Northminster development.

The trees have been planted by Cross Keys Homes, who will be delivering the new block containing 315 apartments, with the support of Peterborough City Council’s Open Space Management Team.

Together with these environmental improvements, a number of bird, bat and bee boxes, which were created by participants of City College Peterborough’s adult learning workshops, have also been erected to help increase the local wildlife within the park.

CKH’s Technical Director – Northminster, Gary Clarke (left) met up with Harriet Bowen, City College Peterborough’s Funding and Contracts Curriculum Manager along with Michael Britton (right) from PCC’s Open Space Management Team to plant the trees.

CKH’s Technical Director – Northminster, Gary Clarke said: “It was great to meet up with Harriet and Michael to celebrate the improvements we have made together to Stanley Park and also plant a tree together!

“We are committed to ensuring we do all that we can to support the local environment and are delighted to have been able to fund this work as part of our Northminster project, which will help to enhance many of the local amenities and services around the city centre.”

Michael Britton, from PCC’s Open Space Management Team,said: “Together with Cross Keys Homes we are committed to introducing more tree planting across the city to not only assist and mitigate the effects of climate change, but to also help bring simple joy to the many visitors to the Park and city centre alike.”

“We are also delighted to have worked with City College Peterborough who kindly produced a number of wildlife boxes within their Adult Learning Workshops, which continue our commitment to highlight the Park to a wider audience including eventually the new residents of Cross Keys Homes’ Northminster development.”

City College Peterborough’s Funding and Contracts Curriculum Manager, Harriet Bowen, added: “Hampton Handy Crafts recycle materials and create the most amazing items, so it is great to see their bird boxes up in the park to welcome new wildlife to our neighbourhood.”