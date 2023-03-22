News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
29 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
1 hour ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

175 new homes planned in Whittlesey

The application site sits along Drybread Road in Whittlesey.

By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT- 2 min read

Plans for 175 new homes in Whittlesey have been submitted by Allison Homes.

An 8.1-hectare piece of open land, just south of Drybread Road, has been earmarked for the development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plans describe the proposal as a “suitable extension” to the market town of Whittlesey, which will respect the local character, help boost economic growth and provide new facilities for residents to enjoy.

The proposed site plan of the new development.
The proposed site plan of the new development.
The proposed site plan of the new development.
Most Popular

The development includes a mixture of one to five-bedroom homes, 44 of which (25 percent) would be affordable, as well as 1.36 hectares of public open space to create new walking routes.

There are currently several ongoing developments in Whittlesey, with Allison itself working on along Eastrea Road, as well as Barratt David Wilson and Taylor Whimpey. Persimmon Homes is also working on Hartley Grange in the north of Whittlesey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application also lists what it described as a number of benefits of the scheme, which include: a high-quality family led housing development that will provide support for existing facilities and amenities in the town, a high level of green infrastructure, opportunities to enhance the biodiversity of the site and provision of affordable housing.

Speaking about the environmental impact, the application states: “The proposals have been carefully designed to ensure the development seizes the opportunity to improve the existing landscape.

"Hedgerows will be enhanced, new tree planting will be introduced, and open spaces will be created to improve the recreational experience.

"All trees are being maintained where possible, with only partial removal required to facilitate the development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application can be viewed on Fenland District Council’s planning portal using reference F/YR23/0245/O.

WhittleseyPersimmon Homes