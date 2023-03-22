Plans for 175 new homes in Whittlesey have been submitted by Allison Homes.

An 8.1-hectare piece of open land, just south of Drybread Road, has been earmarked for the development.

The plans describe the proposal as a “suitable extension” to the market town of Whittlesey, which will respect the local character, help boost economic growth and provide new facilities for residents to enjoy.

The proposed site plan of the new development.

The development includes a mixture of one to five-bedroom homes, 44 of which (25 percent) would be affordable, as well as 1.36 hectares of public open space to create new walking routes.

There are currently several ongoing developments in Whittlesey, with Allison itself working on along Eastrea Road, as well as Barratt David Wilson and Taylor Whimpey. Persimmon Homes is also working on Hartley Grange in the north of Whittlesey.

The application also lists what it described as a number of benefits of the scheme, which include: a high-quality family led housing development that will provide support for existing facilities and amenities in the town, a high level of green infrastructure, opportunities to enhance the biodiversity of the site and provision of affordable housing.

Speaking about the environmental impact, the application states: “The proposals have been carefully designed to ensure the development seizes the opportunity to improve the existing landscape.

"Hedgerows will be enhanced, new tree planting will be introduced, and open spaces will be created to improve the recreational experience.

"All trees are being maintained where possible, with only partial removal required to facilitate the development.

