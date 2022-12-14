The layout plan of the new development at Great Haddon.

The first phase of a new residential development- comprising of 160 new homes- on the Great Haddon site, close to Peterborough, has been approved.

The development is to be created by Vistry Homes on the southern part of the application site, which lies to the north of Norman Cross, London Road.

The development lies within 68 hectares known as ‘Ownership Area M’, with O&H and Barratt Homes owning the other areas, and has received permission for 160 new homes and a community centre.

A location plan of the Great Haddon development. The red line shows the Phase 1 boundary.

The Great Haddon site sits to the southwest of the city and is split into three development phases; in total it will provide over 5000 new homes.

Ownership Area M will provide 1400 of these homes, as well as land for a primary school, a local centre, community facilities and substantial open space including playing fields.

Initially, the first phase was planned to include 259 homes but following meetings with Peterborough City Council, the plans were revised due to concerns around density, parking, distances between properties and highway design.

The site includes a mix of dwelling types with detached, semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartments and will have a street network that promotes walking and cycling.

Sixteen percent of the homes, roughly 26, have been designated as affordable housing and the whole development will be accessed via the A115 to the east and west. A further 20 percent have been designated as ‘lifetime’ homes and two percent as wheelchair housing.

The application for the development can be found on the city council’s planning portal using reference 22/00361/REM.