Plans for 14 new apartments along London Road have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The plans are for 82 London Road, which was once the site of a house that was burnt out and has recently been demolished.

The site has now been cleared and adjoins a triangle parcel of land under the same ownership, Construction for Generations Limited.

A computer-generated image of how the flats might look.

The new building would be three-storeys high and include 14 apartments, made up of two two-bedroom apartments on the ground floor and six one-bedroom apartments on both the first and second floors.

There would be no changes to the access off London Road but 15 car parking spaces have been proposed, with five at the front and ten at the rear.

The application states: “The application site is in a highly sustainable location close to the city centre, and at low risk of flooding. As such it is an appropriate location for new development.

"The scale of the proposed development is appropriate in this location, and in keeping with the

The view from within the site looking towards London Road.

character of the area. It would make efficient use of land, protect the amenity of the existing residents

and provide the new occupiers with a satisfactory level of amenity whilst resulting in only a very minor

impact on the adjacent non-designated heritage asset.

“The proposal would not result in any unacceptable impact upon the surrounding highway network

and the level of car parking is considered acceptable given the highly sustainable location of the site.”

