1,300 parking fines in Lincoln Road in two years

Between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021, Peterborough City Council issued 1,372 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) in Lincoln Road, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Of those PCNs, 1,052 have been paid, 29 were cancelled under appeal, 85 were written off and 206 are still open and being processed through the recovery process.

The council said: “Cancellation reasons might include medical emergencies, breakdown or production of a valid permit/disabled badge that had failed to be displayed at the time.

Lincoln Road

“Write off reasons are usually because the PCN cannot be progressed through the recovery process due to the registered keeper not being registered at the DVLA or being untraceable. Lincoln Road is the location where the most PCNs are issued in Peterborough each year.”

Lincoln Road between Dogsthorpe Road and Rock Road is “covered by foot patrol on a regular basis,” the council said, but that “time is split between Lincoln Road itself and all the other streets encapsulated between Taverners Road, Dogsthorpe Road, Alexandra Road, Rock Road, Occupation Road and Bourges Boulevard - so it is accepted that officers cannot be present in any one location all the time and breaches of the restrictions can occur when officers are not there to witness them”.