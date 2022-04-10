10 new homes planned for farmyard of Grade II listed house near Peterborough

Manor House, Glinton.

Remway Design Ltd, based in Spalding, has submitted a full planning application for ten new dwellings on land comprising of the former farmyard area of Manor House on High Street, Glinton.

Manor House is a Grade II listed building on the north side of the village; approximately 350m east of its junction with Lincoln Road, and 200m east of the village church.

Plans are for the 0.8-hectare site, which is in the Glinton village envelope and allocated as a site for housing, to include two two-bedroom, one three-bedroom, six four-bedroom and one five-bedroom dwelling.

An aerial view of the new proposed development.

They would be a mix of single storey and two storey building with the form and proportions of traditional farm outbuildings, finished in stone, with slated roofs.

The dwellings would be arranged in a number of linked courtyard groupings.

The plans differ significantly to plans approved in both 2009, for 11 new homes, and 2007, for 19 new homes. Neither project was completed, however, after being the initial go-ahead.

Mike Sibthorp, from Mike Sibthorp Planning, said: “The proposals in this case represent an appropriate alternative scheme of redevelopment of the site, incorporating the key elements of the two earlier schemes. We have demonstrated that the proposals in this instance will fully accord with relevant national and local planning policy. The proposals give rise to no planning or heritage harm that would justify the withholding of consent.

A 3D projection of the new proposed development.