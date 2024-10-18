Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All members of the Peterborough Labour group abstained from the vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council has passed a motion that will resolve the body to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to urge for a review into the decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Payment.

In September, the government changed the eligibility rules for the payment to limit it to only those who are in receipt of Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits and therefore an annual income of less than £11,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introduced in 1997, the winter fuel allowance was intended to help older people with their heating costs during the colder months. Paid annually in autumn, it was previously between £100 or £300, depending on age, and had always been paid to every pensioner.

The motion was put forward by Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq.

It is estimated that the government’s decision will affect over 25,120 pensioners in Peterborough.

The motion also committed the council to support awareness campaigns to encourage those eligible to sign up to receive Pension Credit, invite councillors to sign the ‘Save the Winter Fuel Payment for Struggling Pensioners’ petition being run by Age UK and to encourage local efforts to promote Pension Credit uptake through council services and partnerships with local charities and community organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vote was passed with 35 votes recorded in favour and 15 abstentions.

All of the Labour group present at the meeting voted to abstain from the vote, while every other councillor present voted to support the motion.

Speaking in support of his motion, Cllr Rafiq said: “The winter fuel payment has been a lifeline for many older people across the UK and restricting its availability solely to those on pension credit, risks leaving so many in financial hardship.

“The decision to means test the payments at so short notice and without any adequate compensatory measures, is deeply unfair and will disproportionately affect the health and wellbeing of our oldest and poorest residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the motion, all of the group leaders spoke to offer their views as well as independent Julie Stevenson.

​Cllr Dennis Jones- Labour group leader

“This is never going to be an easy decision to defend but let’s get a bit of perspective. This policy didn’t drop from out of space, it is about 14 years of abject conservative failure where a there is a £22billion black hole we have to fill.

“We are finding that we have to plug this gap and investigate ways to support our economy. The decision was difficult and nobody wanted to make it but it was necessary.

“We welcome the government’s commitment to protect the most vulnerable in our society by delivering the £150 warm homes discount for low income households while extending the household support fund with £421m to ensure local authorities can support vulnerable people and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The government is also ensuring that £1.3m households in the UK will continue to receive up to £300 in winter fuel payments.

“We do want to see fairness but we do have to fill the hole somehow and this is a deeply unpopular policy that we’ve had to make not wanted to make.”

​Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald- Conservative group leader

"It would be remiss of me to make this slightly political. It is an unfair decision in the very first days of the Labour government.

“What is to follow you might think as we approach the autumn statement. When the chancellor will address the House of Commons to no doubt pick you pockets even further or those of employers with national insurance hikes and broken promises of taxation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is about people, not just politics. We care about out pensioners in this city and it is unjust and unfair.”

Christian Hogg- Liberal Democrat group leader

“Whilst I agree that the payment is not fir for the purpose intended, setting the limit to only those who receive pension credit is far too low. The form is long and complex and it’s estimated that only two thirds of those who are currently eligible get it.

“There is also a guillotine affect that if you are one penny over, you get nothing. The UK also has some of the least insulated homes, without mentioning the high price we pay for fuel.

“The government should not be changing the arrangements around the winter fuel payment, at least not until it has sorted out the pension credit framework, extended the help available to pensioners for insulating measures and it would be nice to see a reduction in the cost of energy for us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Mohammed Farooq- Peterborough First group leader

“When you’re a pensioner and you’ve taxes all your life to support the vulnerable and then you yourself become the vulnerable, they remove the support which you have contributed towards, it just isn’t right. It is unjust and cruel.”

​Cllr Julie Stevenson- Independent councillor for Orton Waterville

“The problem with means testing is that we are already quite reluctant to reach into the pot and claim the benefits we are entitled to. Anything that puts people off will lead to people becoming ill and needing the NHS more and can cause more to die, which is completely unacceptable.”

The meeting can be watched back in full on Peterborough City Council’s Youtube channel.