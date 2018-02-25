Council to make up to £500,000 by selling former day centre in Peterborough

Have your say

Up to £500,000 will be earned by Peterborough City Council from selling a former day centre for adults with learning difficulties.

The council is planning to get rid of 17 Fletton Avenue after the day centre moved to new premises at Hampton Business Park.

The sale, which could be through a public auction, is expected to earn the council between £250,000 and £500,000.

The council has now released a report into the sale of the building. It states: “The property was occupied by Day Opportunities, part of City College Peterborough.

“The property consists of a period house converted to part offices and a day care centre.

“There is a car park to the side and frontage of the building, footpaths to the rear and a large single storey extension with associated consulting rooms, reception area and kitchen.

“The property was acquired by the council as part of the Unitary Authority transfer from Cambridgeshire County Council on April 1, 1998.

“This does not preclude the council selling the asset.”