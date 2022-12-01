Council reveal Peterborough Mayor's Jaguar has had two parking tickets in past three years

Peterborough City Council’s Mayoral car has been given two parking tickets in the past year, it has been revealed.

Earlier this week The Peterborough Telegraph revealed the council had spent £27,000 on the Jaguar over the past three years, including £60 on parking fines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While no details of when and where the fines were issued, the council have now confirmed the car has received two tickets ‘which were incurred by drivers when out on visits with the Mayor.’

The Mayor's car, which has received two parking tickets in three years

The tickets were not received during use of the current Jaguar I-PACE, which has been used since June last year, but on the previous Jaguar XJ.

In total, over the past three years the council has spent £27,333 running the car, made up of £21,672 on leasing costs, £2,680 on fuel, £140 on personal licence plate retention, £2,769 on insurance, and £72 on maintenance – which includes £60 on a parking fine and £12 on cleaning

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the costs of running were revealed, councillor Julie Stevenson led calls for the council to consider using another car for Mayoral duties, in a bid to save costs – although other councillors from a number of political groups defended the authority using a Jaguar.

Today a spokesperson for the city council said: “The current vehicle was chosen to help the council save a significant amount of carbon and reduce our fuel costs, helping us to make long-term financial savings. Other vehicles were considered but the current vehicle offered us the most fuel efficient and environmentally friendly option. All other options considered for transporting the mayor and the other civic members around worked out to be more expensive or were just not practical for carrying out the role of mayor and deputy mayor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lease on the I-PACE runs until June 2025, with the lease coming from Jaguar Contract Hire.

Councillors also defended the council not selling the personal plate used on the car – EG1 – which leader Wayne Fitzgerald said was valued at around £38.500.