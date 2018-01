Peterborough City Council said it is making arrangements to evict travellers from a car park.

Caravans are parked up in Bishop’s Road Car Park, despite the council serving a notice to leave more than a week ago.

A council spokeswoman said today (Tuesday, January 16) that the authority is “making arrangements to evict over the next couple of days.”

