Council changes conflict of interest guidance
Changes to Cambridgeshire’s conflicts of interest guidance for Members, agreed yesterday (Tuesday), aim to improve transparency, build public confidence and ensure confidentiality where it’s appropriate, the County Council’s Constitution and Ethics Committee heard.
As part of the Council’s responses to recommendations arising from the Manor Farm Audit, the Committee heard that training had taken place for all Members on the Members Code of Conduct, and approved the new guidance.
This will mean Members informing the Chief Executive in writing if they or their family are entering into a relationship with the council, such as receiving a complex social care service, entering into a dispute with the council or applying for a service which has an eligibility criteria – such as a tenancy.
As well as overseeing any decisions made in such instances, the Chief Execuitive, with the Monitoring officer and Head of Internal Audit will appoint a specific senior officer to oversee and support the relevant service to prevent delays and make sure the process is properly applied.
There will also be clear guidance about when a Member can and can’t be identified.
This new guidance applies to all County Councillors, their immediate family, and when they are acting as a representative of another individual such as an executor.
It won’t apply when Members are acting on behalf of a resident in their role as a councillor – unless they have a close personal relationship with them.
This guidance will now be recommended to Full Council as an appendix to the Members’ Code of Conduct in the Council’s Constitution to ensure the necessary level of visibility.