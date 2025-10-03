Council assures £40m funding for deprived Peterborough areas will not seep into budget

Residents of two deprived Peterborough neighbourhoods receiving £20 million each in government funding have been assured that the money will not be used elsewhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paston, Gunthorpe and Welland along with Orton Malborne and Orton Goldhay will both get £2 million each a year for 10 years to regenerate and improve the areas, which were deemed the most deprived in the city according to government data.

What the money is spent on will be decided by residents, with local Labour MPs Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling helping to set up a local steering group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a discussion about Peterborough City Council’s financial strategy at a cabinet meeting on October 2, Labour cabinet member for children’s services Cllr Katy Cole asked if residents could be assured that every penny of the funding would be used in those neighbourhoods and not seep into the council’s budget.

Council leader Shabina Qayyum

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, Labour cabinet member for finance, confirmed that the money was “ring-fenced”.

“As a resident of Peterborough, I welcome any investment by the government into our city,” he said.

“I’m kind of hoping that this will be the catalyst for more money to come in, but that money is ring-fenced for those areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have no intention of diverting that money into this budget or anywhere else. As it says on the tin, it’s going to be spent in those areas.”

The council’s executive director for adult social care Stephen Taylor told members that the council would receive the money in December 2026, with some initial funding in spring 2026 to help with planning.

He said: “I think what we want to do in the interim is really start the consultation exercises to start listening to our communities about what would really add value for them.”

Labour council leader Dr Shabina Qayyum confirmed people would be invited to join a brand new ‘Neighbourhood Board’ to guide every funding decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The board will be shaped by all corners of our communities and chaired independently to guarantee genuine local leadership,” she said.

Green councillors from both Orton Longueville and Orton Waterville wards, Heather Skibsted, Nicola Day and Imtiaz Ali said they were delighted with the “long overdue government funding”

However, a statement from the group argued that communities should not be “pitted against each other” in a contest for investment and that it should already be coming from central government.

It came shortly after independent Bretton councillor Nicola Jenkins voiced her frustration at her ward missing out on the funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Mr Pakes said the £40 million community investment was a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to transform left behind areas.

“This has been a team effort and will support much needed projects across the city. We should be celebrating success rather than talking the city down. We need to break this negative cycle and start working together.”

The Green Party statement added: “As these areas have been identified as high need, we want to be certain that this funding will alleviate some of the deprivation we see in these wards.

“We would therefore like to see this money going directly to projects after consultation with all relevant stakeholders and residents in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are many areas in need of regeneration including neglected communal garden areas, parking and maintenance of green spaces as well as local clubs who need a boost in funding to better serve local residents including young people, for projects such as The BMX club in Orton Malborne and Parkside Athletic Football club in Goldhay.”