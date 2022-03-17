Council approves £1 million of funding to help homeless in Peterborough

The money is being split between five schemes in the city, with the aim of preventing homelessness and will go towards providing hostels, as well at outreach support and drop-in services for vulnerable groups.

Funding will run from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 when longer-term contracts will be commissioned through a process that will involve the providers and consultation with the people the authority supports.

In total, £1,030,822.56 of funding is being provided.

The funding will help homeless residents in Peterborough. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Longhurst Group (formerly Axiom Housing Association) will receive £540,600.04 for Hostel Accommodation and Drop-in Services for 97 people and drop-in services for young people, young parents, individuals who are under licence with the probation service and refugees..

Cross Keys Homes will receive £101,091.26 for hostel accommodation.

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough YMCA will receive £255,060.67 for five homeless hostels, totalling 75 rooms, for homeless individuals and families.

Futures Housing Group will receive £59,227.89 for Mayors Walk Hostel and move-on flats supporting 26 people with medium support needs..

Home Group will receive £74.842.70 for the Eastlands Hostel for 14 people with mental health problems.

Cllr Steve Allen, cabinet member for housing, culture and communities at Peterborough City Council, said: “There are many organisations doing superb work to prevent homelessness in Peterborough, and I’m delighted we will be able to continue funding them for another 12 months before entering into long-term contracts.