Concern no location for Peterborough's Changing Places toilets found - as countdown to deadline to spend cash continues

Concern has been raised about plans to install new Changing Places toilets in Peterborough city centre – as the countdown to the deadline to spend the money continues, and no location has been found.

Peterborough received £80,000 in March 2022 for two new Changing Places toilets – which are larger toilet facilities which include an adult size changing mat and a hoist designed to help disabled visitors.

The Car Haven toilets are the only ones in the city with Changing Places facilities

Peterborough City Council has until March 2024 to spend the money, or it will be lost.

The authority is now looking to gain extra funding for the facilities.

Karen Oldale, who has campaigned for the toilets to be built, and for hydrotherapy services in the city to be retained, said: “As I understand it, the Council has a deadline of 31st March 2024 to ensure work has begun on installing the Changing Place toilets. If not, it is possible the funding to make Peterborough a more inclusive and welcoming city for disabled people who need these facilities, along with their families and friends, will be lost.

"This would be a most terrible and avoidable shame.

"I know there is a particular need for such facilities in the city centre. With the countdown to the deadline fast approaching, I hope those in the city with the power to make these facilities a reality, will now work together to ensure this funding this opportunity is not lost.”

In June council leader Wayne Fitzgerald said the authority had looked at putting the toilets in St Peters Arcade – but had decided the location was not suitable due to anti-social behaviour and rough sleeping – and the fact it was too close to the Car Haven facilities, which include Changing Places.

He also said the council had been in touch with a company that provides ‘pod’ type Changing Places toilets, and the authority were investigating if this was a possibility.